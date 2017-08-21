WWE SummerSlam 2017 Results: Biggest winners and losers

Which WWE superstars had a great party at WWE Summerslam 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 12:09 IST

Was AJ a winner or a loser after his match against Kevin Owens?

WWE Summerslam 2017 seemed like it could be a dodgy show blowing hot and cold all the way till the main event. The Fatal Fourway match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship was just so god damned good that it pushed this pay per view into the realm of really good.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save the superstars who got the short end of the stick in all the other matches. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't all bad. There was some really really good stuff, especially from the Monday Night Raw side of things, but there were also some questionable booking decisions — especially from the Smackdown Live side of things.

The unpredictable booking gave us some shock results and this resulted in some professional wrestlers coming out of The Biggest Party of the Summer looking like real stars while others fell flat.

So, without any further ado, here are the biggest winners and losers from WWE Summerslam 2017:

Loser #4 Enzo Amore

Even up there he wouldn't shut up

This one I'm not even mad about. Everything Enzo Amore does gets on my nerves and I was more than happy to see him get humiliated the way he was during the Big Cass vs Big Show match while he was locked in a shark cage above the ring.

After running his mouth for the entire duration of the bout, The Certified G stripped down to his boxers, rubbed himself with oil and escaped from the cage only to be KO'd by a devastating Big Boot from Cass.

It completely buried him and I loved every minute of it.