WWE SummerSlam 2017: Last minute predictions

We give our final predictions as to who will be winning at WWE Summerslam 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 20:49 IST

Is it the end of The Beast's run as WWE Universal Champion?

With WWE Summerslam 2017 just mere hours away, I'm here to give you the last-minute predictions on which WWE Superstars are expected to exit The Biggest Party of the Summer with victories to their name.

Here is the full official match card for WWE Summerslam 2017:

#1) The New Day (c) vs The Usos (Tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship) (Kick Off)

#2) The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan vs. The Miztourage (Kick Off)

#3) Akira Tozawa (c) vs Neville (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship) (Kick Off)

Main Card

#4) Big Show vs Big Cass (Singles match with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

#5) Rusev vs Randy Orton (Singles match)

#6) Baron Corbin vs John Cena (Singles match)

#7) Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt (Singles match)

#8) Naomi (c) vs Natalya (Singles match for the WWE Smackdown Live Women's Championship)

#9) Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks (Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship)

#10) Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

#11) AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens (Singles match for the WWE United States Championship with Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee)

#12) Jinder Mahal (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Singles match for the WWE Championship)

#13) Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman (Fatal Four-way match for the WWE Universal Championship)

#1 The New Day (c) vs The Usos (Tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship) (Kick Off)

Despite how good The Usos have been in recent months, it seems unfeasible that they'll be given another run with the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships so soon after The New Day defeated them for the belts.

The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods look primed to dominate the Smackdown Live tag team landscape for the foreseeable future.

Prediction: The New Day retains