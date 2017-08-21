WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results & Analysis: Alexa Bliss(c) vs Sasha Banks - RAW Women's Championship

Did Sasha Banks make it 4 at SummerSlam?

by Rohit Nath News 21 Aug 2017, 06:03 IST

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks went all out at SummerSlam

Before the match, Bayley hugged Sasha and received huge boos from the crowd. Sasha took time to come out as she came out with a peacock-like outfit.

The two started grappling and Sasha and Alexa then exchanged elbows to the turnbuckles. Alexa stood tall as she got the last elbow. The two moved fast paced as Alexa landed a cross-body early in the match.

Bliss dominated a great portion of the match as the crowd entered duelling chants. Sasha flung Bliss from the turnbuckles to finally get time on her side for recovery. Banks hit an Alabama slam onto the turnbuckles. She shifted the momentum as she hit a couple of running knees.

Sasha managed to lock in the bank statement, but Bliss managed to reach the ropes, only to exit the ring. Sasha looked to hit flying knees outside but Alexa pulled the ring skirt. Sasha Banks seemingly injured her shoulder and made it back in the ring on the 9-count.

Bliss started working on the injured left shoulder. She landed a Twisted Bliss but failed to pin the challenger Sasha Banks. She dragged Sasha but got caught into a Bank Statement. She escaped it once, but when caught by it the 2nd time, she tapped. This was definitely quite a huge surprise as many expected Alexa to retain.

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the NEW RAW Women's Champion