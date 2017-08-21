WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results & Analysis: Cesaro & Sheamus(c) vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose - RAW Tag Team Championship

2/3rds of The Shield run the RAW Tag Team division

21 Aug 2017

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins didn't miss a beat

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are your new RAW Tag Team Champions!

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose had some good double team work in the early going. Cesaro and Sheamus had their own double team work when Cesaro shoved Ambrose out of the ring and then Sheamus brogue kicked him from outside.Seth Rollins came out in cool red gear. Sheamus and Ambrose started the action in the ring. Rollins was the first to tag in.

Rollins tried a suicide dive on the champions, but he was caught and slammed badly on the match. Rollins made an amazing escape from enemy territory as he elbowed Sheamus and kicked away the legal Swiss Superman Cesaro.

An amazing moment took place when there was a beach ball going around. The crowd was booing it and Cesaro RAN into the crowd, GRABBED the beach ball and ripped it in half. This got a huge pop from the crowd.

After that, the champions were in control until Rollins countered and escaped as Cesaro fell out of the ring. He landed on his knee and Sheamus dragged Rollins outside. Ambrose climbed the turnbuckles and landed on all 3. He threw Rollins in the ring to get the tag.

Although the champions tried to prevent the tag, Rollins did eventually tag in Ambrose and the two went at it. They cleared the ring and went for a dual suicide dive, which landed perfectly.

The two threw Cesaro in the ring and hit a sling blade spinebuster. Cesaro did eventually gain back control and tried to hit the Neutralizer on Ambrose, who escaped his clutches.

Sheamus was tagged in and he knocked down Rollins, isolating Ambrose. Sheamus seemed to hurt his wrist up on the turnbuckles. Rollins came back quick and they hit a dual enziguri on Sheamus as they hit a suplex followed by a Frog splash. Cesaro broke the pin to save the champions.

The duo of Ambrose and Rollins got back to it as they stomped Sheamus, Shield-Style. They attempted a double power-bomb but Cesaro came in and they dropped it as Cesaro threw Rollins outside the ring.

Cesaro got the swing is, but once the crowd started to pop, he stopped and put Ambrose in the sharp shooter. He nearly made him tap as Sheamus cleared Seth Rollins outside the ring with a senton.

Sheamus and Cesaro hit a clothesline onto Ambros from the top of the rope and then hit a double crucifix. Seth Rollins saved the match with less than a second to count. He was then cleared from the ring and the champions brawled and stomped Ambrose.

Sheamus had Ambrose in position for the White Noise as Cesaro was ready to jump from the top rope. In what can only be described as one of the best finishes to a match in recent memory, Seth Rollins jumped onto the top ropes, caught Cesaro with his legs and hit a Hurricanrana onto Sheamus and then superkicked The Celtic Warrior after which Ambrose hit the Dirty deeds to make him and Rollins the NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!

Dean Ambrose is now a grand slam champion, the first from the Shield to achieve this. Also, hilarious side note as Ambrose and Rollins botched the fist bump at the end. They missed their attempt at hitting each others fists.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro & Sheamus to become the NEW RAW Tag Team Champions

