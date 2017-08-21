WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results and Analysis: Big Show vs. Big Cass (Shark Tank Match)

Big Cass gets his revenge on Enzo Amore and a lot more at SummerSlam.

Enzo Amore slipped out of the shark cage during SummerSlam

The Shark Cage was in the middle of the ring as Enzo Amore made his entrance in a custom basketball jersey and went into one of his trademark monologues about respect among other things. He dissed Big Cass before he was interrupted by the entrance of the Superstar who was the topic of his discussion. Enzo Amore was slowly lifted to right above the ring as Big Show came down the ramp.

The match started with Big Show taking Cass into the corner and hitting him with a few mean chops. Enzo screamed and mocked Big Cass from high above as Big Show landed move after move on Cass. Big Show made his way to the top rope but was too slow for Big Cass. The Seven Foot Tall Superstar focused on Big Show's injured hand and the audience starting chanting "BORING". The match went on as Big Show reversed Cass' hold and landed a nasty chokeslam on Cass but failed to get the pinfall.

Enzo slammed Big Sow's injured hand into the ring post and Enzo Amore tried to escape from the cage by taking his clothes off and pouring oil on himself. Big Cass took Enzo down with a superkick the moment he landed out of the cage and into the ring and hit a recovering Big Show with a big boot. Cass went for the pin but failed to get a three count. He hit Show with yet another big boot followed by and Empire Elbow and finally succeeded to get a pinfall and win the match.

Result: Big Cass def. Big Show