WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results and Analysis: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe (Fatal 4-Way Match for WWE Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar went through two announce tables before another one was dropped on him!

Brock Lesnar gets destroyed during the main event of SummerSlam

The match began as Joe and Lesnar attack each other while Roman went straight for Braun. Joe and Braun were sent outside and Brock landed a German suplex on Roman Reigns.

Braun and Brock remained in the ring at one point when The Monster took his frustrations out on The Beast sending him out of the ring. Brock got caught in a coquina clutch by Joe on the outside and Roman Reigns spears The Best into the barricades.

Barun Strowman caught Brock in a running power slam on Brock sending him straight through one of the announce table. Still not satisfied, Strowman picks up an already injured Brock and put him through yet another announce table as the crowd went crazy. Braun Strowman followed it up by picking up the remaining announce table and dropping it on Brock's limp body. The paramedics came out at this point and Brock was picked up and put on a stretcher before being wheeled away from the ringside.

Braun picked up the steels steps and knocked Samoa Joe and Reigns in the head with it. The action returned to the ring as Reigns took control by hitting Strowman thrice with the steps. Joe took advantage of the situation with a pin on Reigns but failed to capitalize.

Joe took a Samoan drop from Reigns but kicked out of the following pin. Reigns went for a superman punch but was stopped dead in his tracks by Joe with a Coquina Clutch. Braun returned to the ring before Reigns could tap out and caught the two remaining Superstars in a double Chokeslam.

Brock Lesnar appeared at this point and attacked all three of his challengers starting with Braun and caught The Monster in a huge submission. Roman Reigns returned to the ring and performed three Superman punches on the three Superstars one after the other.

Roman and Braun remained in the ring and Braun took down Reigns but failed to get the pinfall as Brock returned and broke the pin. Lesnar caught Braun in an F5 but Braun reversed it and while Lesnar was on his shoulder, Reigns performed a spear on Strowman.

Samoa Joe returned to the ring and caught Brock in another Coquina Clutch but he reversed it into an F5. Brock went for a pin but Joe kicked out at the last second. Reigns went for a spear but Brock caught him in an F5 and got the pinfall, retaining his WWE Universal Championship belt.

Result: Brock Lesnar def. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

The way Brock Lesnar was being tossed around by Braun Strowman, makes be want to see these two beasts fight 1v1! #SummerSlam — Gabriel G Ralph ???????? (@Currved) August 21, 2017

Brock Lesnar is a once in a lifetime special attraction for WWE nobody is like him Braun Strowman is the closest. #SummerSlam #Fatal4Way — Zac (@DCzWall) August 21, 2017