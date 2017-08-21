WWE SummerSlam 2017 Match Results and Analysis: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor brings the Demon King back at SummerSlam after a whole year!

Bray Wyatt made his entrance to his legion of fireflies for the much anticipated SummerSlam match followed by the most elaborate entrance of the night from Finn Balor as the Demon King. The Demon King returns exactly after a year was majestic!

The Demon King intimidated Wyatt into escaping the ring and got the momentum early on, stalking his prey and attacking every chance he got. Wyatt escaped the ring but The Demon King caught him with a huge suicide dive over the ropes.

Finn was sent flying out of the ring by Wyatt who took advantage of the situation and went on the offensive. Wyatt caught Finn in a huge move from the top rope and caught him in a submission. Finn reversed out of the submission hold and countered a Sister Abigail following up with a double stomp on a downed Wyatt.

The Demon King assumes control again with a huge dropkick which sent Wyatt out of the ring followed by a kick from the apron and a double stomp to the floor. Finn countered another Sister Abigail with a sling blade. Bray returned the favor with a senton but failed to get the pinfall.

Bray Wyatt reached the top rope but Finn caught him in an overhead kick followed by an attempt at a pin but failed to get the three count. Bray tried his trademark mind games but it failed to intimidate The Demon King who caught his opponent in a sling blade followed by a dropkick and then a Coupe de Gras and getting the pinfall. Balor emerges victorious against Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Result: Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt