WWE SummerSlam 2017 matches, start time, live stream and TV telecast info for India, US, UK and Canada

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Preview 20 Aug 2017, 17:59 IST

SummerSlam is here

In the main event of this year's SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-way match.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 telecast in the United States

Date: August 20, 2017

Venue: Barclays Centre

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Time: 8 PM (EST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will air live on the WWE Network. An hour long pre-show will lead up to the event.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 telecast in the United Kingdom

Date: August 21, 2018

Time: 1 AM (BST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will be available on the WWE Network and Sky Box Office

WWE SummerSlam 2017 telecast in Canada

Date: August 20, 2017

Time: 8 PM ( EST) for the main show

The pay-per-view will be available on the WWE Network.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 telecast in India

Date: August 21, 2017

Time: 4: 30 AM ( IST)

SummerSlam will air live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD at 6 PM Indian Standard Time.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 list of matches

Here is the match card for SummerSlam 2017:

#1 Akira Tozawa (c) (with Titus O'Neil) vs. Neville — Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship[34]

#2 The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) (c) (with Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) — Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship[35]

#3 The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz and The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) (with Maryse) — Six-man tag team match[36]

#4 Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman — Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship

#5 Naomi (c) vs. Natalya — Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

#6 Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks — Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

#7 Jinder Mahal (c) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — Singles match for the WWE Championship

#8 AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens — Singles match for the WWE United States Championship; Shane McMahon will serve as special guest referee

#9 Randy Orton vs. Rusev — Singles match

#10 Big Show vs. Big Cass — Singles match; Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

#11 Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt — Singles match

#12 John Cena vs. Baron Corbin — Singles match

#13 Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins — Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

For all of their faults, WWE has managed to put together a stacked card for SummerSlam. Some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling will converge on the Barclays Centre this Sunday, and if rumours are to believed, a certain Deadman might make his presence felt as well.

