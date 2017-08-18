WWE SummerSlam 2017 News: The Hardy Boyz' opponents announced

Big match added!

And the SummerSlam card is now complete!

WWE has officially announced the second pre show match for SummerSlam and it would be a star studded affair.

The Hardys Boys will team up with Jason Jordan to take on Miztourage.

Cathy Kelly dropped the big news on Twitter and Youtube:

It's strange that the match already took place on the go-home RAW episode with the babyfaces coming out on top in that encounter.

The Hardy Boys were left without SummerSlam opponents after Scott Dawson suffered an injury that would keep him out of action until December.

The original plan for Kurt Angle's storyline son Jason Jordan was to go up against The Miz in an Intercontinental title match. The injury threw a spanner on those plans and WWE instead, took the easy route and booked the six-man tag team match.

While the bout will be entertaining for pre-show standards, the WWE Universe expected more. The Hardys' momentum has considerably dipped ever since they returned at WrestleMania 33 to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

But no time left to build up to a new feud, this may be the best option for the company. With the latest addition, the SummerSlam card boasts of 13 matches. Here is the final card:

Kickoff Pre-show

The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight title match)

The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Titles match)

Main Show

Natalya vs. Naomi (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (RAW Women’s Title Match)

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles Special Referee: Shane McMahon (WWE United States Title Match)

Big Cass vs. Big Show (Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage)

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar