WWE Summerslam 2017: Rating all the matches on the card

How did each match at WWE Summerslam 2017 perform?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 16:31 IST

Brock Lesnar retained his Universal title in the fatal 4-way match

WWE Summerslam 2017 is done and dusted. A fairly decent show was pushed into the realms of great on the back of a massive Fatal 4-way main event featuring Brock Lesnar, who was defending his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.

The pay-per-view had a lot of ups and downs and we're here to look at how well each individual match performed at "The Biggest Party of the Summer".

So, without any further ado, here are our ratings for all the matches from WWE Summerslam 2017:

#1) The Miztourage def Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz (Six Man Tag Team match) (Kickoff Show)

Nothing to write home about here

The Miztourage and the team of Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz had a fairly uneventful kickoff match where The Miz pinned Kurt Angle's son to pick up the victory for his team. Unspectacular all the way through.

Rating - 4/10