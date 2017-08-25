From the WWE Rumor Mill: Huge plans for the final night of the Mae Young Classic

The final show of the Mae Young Classic will be historic

Mae Young Classic will feature 32 female wrestlers from all around the globe

What's the story?

The Wrestling Observer recently revealed that WWE has some big plans for the final night of the upcoming WWE Mae Young Classic tournament.

Apart from the final match of the 32-women tournament, the show will likely feature multiple matches involving some of the participants of the Mae Young Classic. Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are also expected to be ringside for this event.

In case you didn't know...

The Mae Young Classic is an upcoming 32-women tournament hosted by WWE, featuring female superstars from NXT and the independent wrestling circuit. The finals of this WWE Network-exclusive show will be airing live on September 12, following Smackdown Live.

The heart of the matter

According to the Observer, the final episode of the Mae Young Classic will be an hour long. Other than the finalists, a majority of the participants may be there for the final night. It is being speculated that there will be three other matches on the show apart from the main event, featuring some of those superstars.

WWE has some plans in bidding the Four Horsewomen of WWE against the Four Horsewomen of MMA in near future. The Observer reported that this may result in a showdown between the eight superstars during the final night of the Mae Young Classic. Hence, Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler aka the Four Horsewomen of MMA can be expected to be at ringside for the event. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky Lynch, who are known as the Four Horsewomen of WWE may show up there as well.

It has been speculated that WWE is very high on this Horsewomen vs Horsewomen angle and it could even possibly be a WrestleMania match.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic will be telecasted on the WWE Network on a weekly basis, starting from 28th August 2017. WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita will be calling the tournament.

Author's take

Last year, the final night of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament showcased some epic high-flying action and also featured the crowning of the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

I hope this year's Mae Young Classic lives up to the hype and entertains the WWE Universe with some incredible women's wrestling!

