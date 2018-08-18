WWE SummerSlam 2018: 3 Matches you shouldn't miss

The Biggest Part of the Summer is here and here's why you should not miss it

The WWE Summerslam 2018 is fast approaching. Known as the "Biggest party of the summer," Summerslam is WWE's annual August pay per view which marked its debut on August 29th 1988. Since the opening match between The British Bulldogs and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers way back in 1988, the event has presented hundreds of matches and has created countless memorable moments. At SummerSlam, We have seen records broken and some unexpected returns.

This years SummerSlam has so many intriguing encounters on its roster. It is rumored that SummerSlam will run just as long as WrestleMania did with the WWE trying to boost the WWE networks numbers by running longer pay-per-views. One thing for sure that it's going to be epic. Now let's look at the three matches that is promising and has the potential to keep you on the edge of your sits. These are the matches that you should not miss at any cost.

#3 Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens

Strowman vs Owens for Money in the Bank

This is a singles match for the Money in the Bank contract with a stipulation that if Braun Strowman loses by any means, he will lose the contract. This two have had a long history between them. Strowman won the money in the bank ladder match throwing Owens off a ladder through two tables. On the next night on Raw, Owens made a futile attempt to befriend Strowman. Strowman attempted a powerslam on Owens but Owens escaped.

Over the next few weeks, Strowman continuously embarrassed Owens including flipping his car over in the parking lot, locking him inside a portable toilet and spraying him in the face with air freshener. As a result, the two wrestlers were locked in a steel cage match at Extreme Rule which saw Kevin Owens defeat Braun Strowman after the latter threw Owens from the top of the cage onto the announce table.

As Owens touched the floor first, he was ruled the winner. After the match, medical personnel took Owens out on a stretcher. On the July 23rd episode of Raw, Owens vowed to take everything away from Strowman. And that is why a rematch has been scheduled at the SummerSlam. This match is going to be awesome and one that you shouldn't miss.

