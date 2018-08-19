WWE Summerslam 2018: 3 reasons why Alexa Bliss should retain the RAW Women's Championship

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.97K // 19 Aug 2018, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

She can elevate careers

Alexa Bliss is 'The Goddess of the WWE,' and she is indeed a goddess because the wrestler can really elevate careers with her skills. The wrestler has showcased her skill in the past, and her work has helped wrestlers create new paths for themselves, take Alicia Fox for example. The 'Foxy' girl has suddenly become relevant from being 'obscure,' due to Alexa Bliss, and it would be a fault if the WWE decides to put the title on Ronda Rousey, who has a lot to learn and a lot to prove both in the ring and on the mic.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Ronda has a career to boast about at UFC, but this isn't mixed martial arts, it's professional wrestling, and she has just started her career here, so its a long way to go, especially when you have Alexa Bliss and people that have been a part of this business for longer durations than Ronda Rousey.

So let's take a look at the reasons why Alexa Bliss should retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship at Summerslam:

#3 Better Storylines

She creates Compelling television

WWE wants to create storylines, and that is what Alexa Bliss does every time she is in the ring or on the mic. It was her promo backstage, which made Nia Jax relevant before Wrestlemania and people were compelled to watch Raw every following week to see what 'Little Miss Bliss' would do and how she would elevate this story to make it watchable.

She ensures that every time you see her in the ring, there must be something worth spending time and if she retains the title at Summerslam then you can only imagine what set of a storyline she would create with Nia or Ronda or any other wrestler for that matter. How about putting her in a boss and hug connection storyline and make the two good wrestlers that have become obscure become relevant again.

Alexa, please do it, please.

1 / 3 NEXT