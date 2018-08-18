WWE Summerslam 2018: 3 ways in which Alexa Bliss versus Ronda Rousey can end

Who reigns supreme at 'Summerslam'?

In the article, I have not included the champion or challenger clean win options, but these are other ways of winning.

Alexa Bliss is pure gold on the mic and in the ring, while Ronda seems to be more aggressive and ready to fight. The champion and challenger have had their fair share of confrontations wherein the challenger has been ready for a fight against the champion, while the champion has been running away from a fight ever since this match was announced.

While it comes as no surprise that the WWE has tried everything in their power to make it a worthy feud by making Ronda debut on Raw between those ropes and pick a win against Alicia Fox, she hasn't got in the ring with the master of tricks and performances, the 'Five Feet of Fury', Little Miss Bliss.

Alexa has carried this feud on her own since Money In The Bank just the way she did it until Wrestlemania against Nia Jax because unlike her, her opponents aren't able to sell shows and feuds, but what happens at Summerslam?

Will it be The Champion or The Challenger that reigns supreme? This article helps you find out:

#3 Ember Moon costs Ronda the title

Will Ronda feel 'The Eclipse'?

This week on Raw we saw Ember Moon take on Alexa Bliss while Ronda Rousey looked on at ringside. We all know that Ronda and Ember have a sense of respect for each other, and so on the match night, when some outside interference would be about to take away the title from Ronda Rousey, Ember Moon could come to her friend's rescue, but instead of hitting the person with 'The Eclipse', she hits it on Ronda Rousey which would cost her the title, and Alexa walks away as still your Raw Women's Champion.

While some might not be receptive to the idea, let's understand that this would start off a great feud which will help both Ember Moon as she gets a relevant feud as well as put Ronda in a wonderful position. Ember had great feuds at NXT, and this would be another great one on the main roster.

