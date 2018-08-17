WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 biggest Superstars who will miss the event

Asuka does not have a match at SummerSlam

With the 2018 SummerSlam pay-per-view just around the corner, over 30 WWE Superstars are preparing to compete on the match card of this year’s August extravaganza.

The featured matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Championship) and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship).

Daniel Bryan will also be in action, facing The Miz in a match eight years in the making, while every title from Raw and SmackDown Live, as well as the Cruiserweight Championship from 205 Live, will be defended on the show.

However, while this might be the most stacked SummerSlam card in recent memory, it’s also notable that several of today’s most prominent Superstars are missing entirely from the event.

Elias, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton are the exceptions, as they are not included on the card but they are still likely to make appearances, but the same cannot be said for some of their high-profile colleagues.

In this article, let’s take a look at the five biggest full-time Superstars (i.e. not John Cena and The Undertaker) and tag teams who WWE has decided not to book in a match this Sunday.

#5 The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection

Bayley has never competed at SummerSlam

Reason for SummerSlam absence: The recent rivalry between Sasha Banks & Bayley, aka The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection, and The Riott Squad only heated up last week with the return of Ruby Riott, so this feud isn't yet worthy of being on a big PPV.

Chances of appearing on the show: There’s next-to-no chance of Sasha and Bayley getting involved in the Raw Women’s title match. The only realistic way they’ll make an appearance is if they’re included in a backstage segment or video package about famous WWE matches that have taken place in Brooklyn.

Possible future storyline: Right now, Sasha and Bayley seem to be on the same page, and speculation about them turning against each other once and for all has quietened. Both women deserve great spots on the Evolution card, so perhaps Women’s tag titles will be introduced and The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection can be among the contenders?

