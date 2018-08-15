WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Interesting Stats You Need To Know Ahead Of The Event

There are some impressive stats coming out of this year's SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2018 takes place this weekend live from Brooklyn, New York and boasts an impressive card considering the fact that there are a number of faces missing from the show. The likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, and Triple H are absent from this year's show, with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns scheduled to headline the show over the Universal Championship.

Ronda Rousey is part of her first SummerSlam event as she fights Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship whilst Carmella defends against former Champions Charlotte and Becky Lynch on the SmackDown side.

Shinsuke Nakamura defends his United States Championship against Jeff Hardy whilst Seth Rollins battles Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship with the returning Dean Ambrose in his corner. Elsewhere, AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in perhaps his toughest test to date, whilst The Bludgeon Brothers defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day and over on Raw, The B-Team defend against The Revival.

Other matches that are scheduled to take place include Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor and Rusev Day vs Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega. There is a reason why SummerSlam is affectionately called 'The Biggest Party of The Summer' and here are five stats that every WWE fan should know ahead of the event.

#5. Brock Lesnar main events for the fifth time

Brock Lesnar has dominated SummerSlam!

Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns this Sunday night and interestingly, this will be the fifth consecutive year that WWE has allowed The Beast Incarnate to close the show. Lesnar main evented the show back in 2014 against Triple H, again in 2015 against The Undertaker, in 2016 against Randy Orton and was included in a fatal-four way match for his Championship at last year's event which also included Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar also main evented SummerSlam back in 2012, which means if he closes the show on Sunday night as expected then he will surpass John Cena for the record amount of SummerSlam main events. No man has won more SummerSlam main events than Lesnar either since he has been victorious five times which doesn't bode well for Reigns this weekend.

