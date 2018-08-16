WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 most likely title changes

Will Alexa Bliss and Samoa Joe walk out as champions?

All nine of WWE’s main-roster championships will be on the line at this Sunday’s SummerSlam event in Brooklyn, New York.

From the Raw brand, Roman Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins will do battle with Dolph Ziggler over the Intercontinental Championship, while Ronda Rousey will face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship and The B-Team will put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against The Revival.

From the SmackDown Live brand, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will go head-to-head for the WWE Championship and Jeff Hardy will get his rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship, while The New Day will challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere, Drew Gulak will get his long-awaited opportunity against Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship, and Sunday's non-title matches will include Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money In The Bank contract match) and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

In this article, let’s rank the five most probable title changes that could take place at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#5 WWE Championship

Samoa Joe will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

It’s crazy to think that AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship since November 2017 but he is yet to defend the title in the main event of a dual-brand pay-per-view, with the Universal Championship (and even Intercontinental Championship) headlining ahead of SmackDown Live’s top prize in recent months.

For that reason, it feels like Styles’ WWE title reign – the 14th longest in history – hasn’t been quite as ‘phenomenal’ as the man himself.

After victories over Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev over the last nine months, as well as John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a multi-man match at Fastlane, Styles faces arguably his toughest challenge yet when he takes on Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

“The Destroyer” is yet to win gold on the main roster but he is ready-made for a lengthy run with one of the company’s top titles, so don’t count out seeing Styles’ reign end at 285 days on Sunday.

