WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Finishes For Carmella vs Charlotte vs Becky Lynch

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 975 // 17 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who is leaving Brooklyn with the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Carmella defends her SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match for the first time this weekend, which also happens to be the first ever women's triple threat match in the history of SummerSlam.

Carmella has had the help of James Ellsworth at both Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules but after he was fired from SmackDown Live a few weeks ago, The Princess of Staten Island has been forced to go it alone and is now aware that she doesn't have to be pinned to lose her Championship this weekend when she steps in the ring against two former Champions.

Charlotte Flair is a six-time Women's Champion whilst Becky Lynch was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion after she won the title at Backlash in 2016, but hasn't been able to lift the Championship since. Tension is running high between Tea-Generation X members Charlotte and Becky and right now it's unknown which woman could come out on top.

#5 Charlotte makes history

Charlotte Flair has dominated the Women's Divison for the past three years

If Charlotte Flair is able to pick up the win at SummerSlam she will become the first woman since Trish Stratus to become a seven-time Women's Champion. Charlotte has dominated WWE ever since she arrived back in 2013 and her accomplishments inside the ring speak for themselves.

The one stumbling block for Charlotte is the fact that Becky Lynch is in the ring with her and she has been Flair's friend for so long now that she knows her strategy and her moveset backward so it could be a hard match for her to come out on top in this weekend. Carmella has also already beaten her twice and is a scrappy Champion so it's not wise to count her out either.

1 / 5 NEXT