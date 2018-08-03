WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Twists For Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Take 4!

SummerSlam is approaching and our main event is the same one we had for WrestleMania 34: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar. It's the fourth time the two will be facing off and the third time this year alone. Lesnar holds two clean victories over Reigns despite WWE's narrative that "Reigns' feet touched the floor first" in their steel cage match.

However, given that Lesnar will reach 504 days of his Universal title reign by the time SummerSlam arrives, it seems like The Beast Incarnate's title reign is about to come to a conclusion at long last.

It's very evident that fans are sick of Lesnar being a part-time champion and WWE are well aware of this. As a result, they're using fans' disdain for Lesnar to further emphasise on the fact that the champion doesn't care about the fans, doesn't care about defending the title and definitely doesn't care about WWE except for the paycheck. His UFC appearance and upcoming fight have only added fuel to the fire.

With that being said, it's clear that fans just want a full-time champion and are even willing to see Roman Reigns win just to get the story over with. But things may not be as straightforward as you think. Here are a few twists that can happen.

#5 Brock Lesnar retains

While pretty much everyone was expecting The Big Dog to dethrone Lesnar at WrestleMania, fans were shocked when Lesnar won clean and then learned after the event that he had signed a new contract.

However, since it's a per-appearance contract, it seems like he isn't re-signing after SummerSlam and with a UFC Heavyweight title fight against Daniel Cormier coming up early next year, The Beast Incarnate will likely have to focus on getting through the USADA testing pool and an intense training camp.

That said, WWE could pull off a swerve and have Lesnar retain once again just to shock fans, who are all generally expecting Reigns to finally get the W over Lesnar and the Universal championship in the process.

