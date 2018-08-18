Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 probable results for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar fight

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    18 Aug 2018, 21:23 IST

Will this extended rivalry finally come to an end at the biggest party of Summer?

WWE SummerSlam has gained a cult status over the years. It is one of the most awaited events in sports history. It is high on glitz, glamour, money, and adrenaline. Roman Reigns will compete with Brock Lesnar on August 19 for the Universal Championship.

Brock is the reigning champion. Roman is looking forward to beating him up and gaining the title. There are many reactions on TV, newspaper, Twitter, and other mediums about this bout. Each person has their own favourite.

Here, I've discussed five outcomes of this fight.

#1 Brock Lesnar keeps the title

Le
Lesnar with the belt

Brock Lesnar is the reigning champion. He has been a poster boy of WWE for a while. Vince would rather want him to win. Out of the five matches, Brock and Reigns have contested, Brock has won thrice. History demands that Brock wins at SummerSlam 2018 with thundering applause.

#2 Roman Reigns wins the Universal Championship

Roman l
Roman looking at the belt

Roman Reigns is the most polarised figure in WWE. He has lost to Lesnar most of the time. Reigns can win the title and pull an anti-climax to the SummerSlam 2018. WWE has to make sure that the scripts are written perfectly so that Roman's win generates a mass hysteria.

