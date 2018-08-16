WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Rumours you need to know

SummerSlam 2018 is around the corner and regardless of how interested or disinterested you may be in another Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match, the show is bound to be good.

WWE's biggest show of the summer comes with a card so 'stacked' that three of WWE's top women aren't even on the card at the time of writing - Asuka, Sasha Banks and Bayley - which is definitely a huge disappointment for many fans.

The kick-off show itself will be pretty good with the Cruiserweight title on the line as well as Rusev and Lana taking on Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas.

Every title in WWE will be defended at SummerSlam except for the RAW Tag-Team titles. The three biggest matches of the night are Ronda Rousey's first title challenge against Alexa Bliss, AJ vs Joe for the WWE Championship and the aforementioned rematch between Lesnar and Reigns.

#5 Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship

This particular rumour has just started picking up steam with reports that Lesnar is set for a high-level meeting with WWE executives right before SummerSlam. The rumour suggests that Lesnar could retain and take the Universal Title to UFC while working for both companies.

If this is true and WWE do go through with it, they may as well pull the plug on Roman Reigns themselves. Roman should have won the title at Mania 34 itself instead of the filler we had to sit through with Brock off TV.

