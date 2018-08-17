WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Things The Undertaker Could Do

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.83K // 17 Aug 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

While there were initial rumours of The Undertaker possibly appearing at SummerSlam this year, most signs seem to point to the fact that he isn't appearing at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

However, that doesn't rule out a possibility of a surprise return. We all know WWE love pulling a fast one on the fans. As much as fans have clamoured for The Phenom to retire, there's no denying that he's in better shape now than he has been for years.

He appeared briefly at WrestleMania 34 to have a "dream" match with John Cena that lasted about 2 minutes and 45 seconds! Since then, he had a casket match with Rusev at The Greatest Royal Rumble and there's been no sign of him since.

With The Undertaker, it's always a question of when and if he'll appear. It was the same way heading into WrestleMania 34 and it could be the same way now. Say what you will, but the unpredictability is what adds to his mystique and what continues to make him among the most popular WWE superstars despite only appearing once or twice a year.

With that being said, here are the possibilities for The Deadman at SummerSlam.

#5 Confront AJ Styles to set up a match on SmackDown 1000

The Phenomenal One vs The Phenom would be a dream bout

This is under the assumption that AJ Styles retains the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, which is a huge possibility. The two were rumoured to have been pencilled in for a WWE title match at Royal Rumble 2017, but as we all saw, plans changed.

With SmackDown 1000 on the horizon this October, there's bound to be a marquee WWE title match. Who better to represent the title than the current, reigning champion?

Styles vs Undertaker would be the perfect dream bout to headline SmackDown 1000. It'll be in the House that AJ Styles built vs the brand that Undertaker made his yard for many years.

1 / 5 NEXT