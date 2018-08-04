WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Things WWE Shouldn't Do At The Event

It's the biggest party of the summer!

It's the second biggest event of the year and there's a lot at stake. Whether you're a fan of the card or not, the grand event is going to alter and change the course of the storylines for months to come, maybe even having future WrestleMania implications.

The two marquee matches, as stated on the poster are Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar 4 and Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss. Both sides of the brand feature some very strong match-ups, but will it go down the way fans hope it will?

There's the obvious expectation of Roman Reigns defeating Brock Lesnar, as the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating a full-time Universal Champion, seemingly even willing to settle for Roman Reigns.

There's a lot at stake with almost every title match and Braun Strowman even has to put his Money In The Bank briefcase on the line, with that being said, there's a lot that could go wrong at the biggest party of the summer, and to avoid that, here's what WWE should avoid doing.

#5 Have Braun Strowman lose the MITB briefcase

It's Braun's time, and it should stay that way

If you're not yet aware, Braun Strowman has to put his Money In The Bank briefcase on the line against his nemesis Kevin Owens. This was after Owens requested Stephanie McMahon for the match. While Kurt Angle denied him the opportunity, calling it "ridiculous", the RAW commissioner seemed to have thought otherwise.

It's obvious that Kevin Owens is the underdog here, but he does hold a victory over Braun Strowman in a steel cage match, albeit after being thrown from the top onto the announce table.

With that being said, you could argue that the match favours Owens because he simply needs to win by count out or disqualification to win the MITB briefcase. While Owens holding the briefcase would suit him and is a dream scenario, Braun has all the momentum on his side, and it truly is time for him to become the Universal Champion at some point soon, if not immediately at SummerSlam.

