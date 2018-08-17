WWE SummerSlam 2018: All Shocking Things That Must Happen

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.36K // 17 Aug 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The biggest party of the summer awaits us

This year's SummerSlam match-card looks disappointing to be really honest. There is no match that the fans are legitimately excited about, and if the creative team does not pull off a sensational shocker at the end of the night, this show could get worse.

The 31st SummerSlam will be live from the Barclays Center this Sunday and all the focus is on the main event of the evening.

There's no denying that Dean Ambrose's return has brought some momentum to the dreadful Intercontinental Championship feud.

Roman Reigns will square off against Brock Lesnar for the third time this year and the fans have already rejected the idea of having both performers rule WWE's flagship show.

With the current match-card looking absolutely disappointing, a lot lies on Vince McMahon's decision to divert the narrative and deliver a stupendous night with twists and turns.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict all the shocking things that must happen at the biggest party of the summer.

#1 Becky Lynch turns heel and walks out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Time to shake things up

All of us who are fascinated by the product have been disappointed lately with the creative booking of the segments, especially the ones revolving around the female wrestlers.

Becky Lynch's journey to reach to the top has been inspirational and has earned a lot of followers along the way, but her road to glory could end in miserable fashion this Sunday.

Charlotte's return has hindered Becky's momentum and if WWE needs to shake things up on the blue brand, then the latter needs to turn heel and win it all.

It will not only ascend Becky Lynch to the top of the women's division but will also a more refreshing change to the blue brand's landscape.

This could certainly take the crowd in Brooklyn by storm and judging by the way things have transpired, this seems like a strong possibility.

1 / 7 NEXT