WWE SummerSlam 2018: Five potential endings for Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns is likely to close the show at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just over a week away, and while the build for the show has not been particularly inspiring, the WWE has done a good job at building some intrigue around the Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

While the two men have met three times in the past, their encounter this time has a lot of potential twists and turns. Lesnar's recent fall-out with his advocate, Paul Heyman could play into the bout, while the threat of a cash-in could make the closing moments interesting.

Fans are likely to boo both men at SummerSlam, but that doesn't mean the WWE won't have something up their sleeves to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Let's take a look at five potential endings for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018.

#1 Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar Wins Clean

Can Reigns finally put Lesnar away at SummerSlam?

There are so many variables at play in the upcoming bout between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, that perhaps the ultimate curveball would be just to have one of the men win clean, with no interruptions from outside

The WWE has a habit of surprising us when Lesnar and Reigns meet in the ring, and as a result, the biggest surprise they could pull would be one of the men keeping the other down with their finisher after a normal match-up.

Lesnar once again defeating Reigns would be the biggest shock of the night, but Reigns putting Lesnar away with a single spear, or perhaps even beating him comfortably, could provide just as much of a shock on the night.

