WWE SummerSlam 2018: Predicting every match result

SummerSlam 2018 will be live this Sunday on WWE Network

SummerSlam is known as The Biggest Party of the Summer. This year’s pay-per-view will be truly amazing as the WWE Universe braces itself for an epic card from top to bottom.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, and Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey are some of the marquee matches on the card.

The WWE Universe is expecting SummerSlam to be great. Lets begin the predictions with first match on the Kickoff Show.

#13 Rusev & Lana vs Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

This will be a mixed tag team match

The storyline WWE has shown us during this feud is mainly focused on Aiden English. Rusev and Lana have dealt with multiple losses on SmackDown Live because of Aiden English.

English has been trying to make it up to Rusev ever since Rusev lost to AJ Styles. This match should be pretty average. But the result will depend on if we see another interference from Aiden English, this seems pretty likely.

Prediction: Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega win after Aiden English interference. Thereafter, WWE will build towards a match between Rusev and English.

#12 B-Team vs The Revival (RAW Tag Team Championships)

Tag Team showdown

B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) have been on a roll since they became a tag team, they haven't lost any match till date. WWE has booked them in an unusual manner and they will defend their titles this Sunday against The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson).

This is the biggest opportunity Dawson and Wilder have had since joining the main roster. I would personally like to see them win the titles, but we know that WWE very rarely does the unpredictable.

Prediction: B-Team defeat The Revival to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship.

