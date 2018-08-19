WWE SummerSlam 2018 Preview: August 19th, 2018

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.63K // 19 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's time for the biggest party of the summer!

The Biggest Party Of The Summer is less than a day away and the WWE Universe couldn't get more excited! The card is stacked with a whopping 13 matches from start to finish and most of them promise to deliver in a huge way.

For the 2-hour Kickoff show, we have a unique mix of bouts, including two title matches. The kickoff card looks like this:

Rusev & Lana vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega (SmackDown Live)

Cedric Alexander(c) vs Drew Gulak - Cruiserweight Championship (205 Live)

The B-Team vs The Revival - RAW Tag Team Championship(RAW)

The B-Team successfully managed to escape the clutches of The Deleter Of Worlds and retain their tag titles on the go-home RAW this past week. However, their worries aren't over as they're set to take on the former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Cedric Alexander has been on a tear on 205 Live, being the undefeated champion carrying the brand on his back. He faces a brand new threat in the form of Drew Gulak.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

As for things on the blue brand, the young upstart Andrade 'Cien' Almas and business associate Zelina Vega have had Rusev and Lana's number for weeks. With Aiden English accidentally costing them match after match despite his good intentions, things have erupted and they now face each other in a mixed tag match. Will Aiden English once again cost Rusev Day?

Also, what's in store for Elias' grand performance at SummerSlam?

With the kickoff show set to tone the mood for SummerSlam, here's what you have to look forward to on the colossal main card.

#10 Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens - Winner takes the MITB contract

Will Strowman continue to make the same mistakes?

Over the past couple of months, Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman have been nothing but a nightmare to each other. When Stephanie McMahon returned to announce the Evolution PPV, Kevin Owens took advantage of her presence and convinced her to set a match against Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, with the Money In The Bank contract on the line.

Mind you, a victory is a victory. KO's cunning plan means that he just needs to get disqualified or win by count out to become the new Mr. MITB. Kurt Angle wasn't pleased by the idea, but he isn't the one who makes the final say, apparently.

Through Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens cost Braun Strowman a match two weeks in a row, one by count-out and the other by disqualification. KO does hold a victory over Strowman as well after he was thrown off the steel cage by The Monster Among Men.

Will KO sneak his way into an MITB victory?

1 / 10 NEXT