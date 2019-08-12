WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 biggest questions for the pay-per-view

Did The Fiend put Balor out of action for some time?

With SummerSlam 2019 a story of the past, fans are left shellshocked by a few decisions and moments from the show which were equally good and bad.

From Goldberg redeeming himself against The Showoff to Seth Rollins fighting from underneath and slaying the Beast clean, there were a few highs throughout the night.

On the other hand, there were a few lows during the event which saw an average match between two above-average superstars Ember Moon and Bayley, and Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston.

After the end of the event, we are left with a few major questions from WWE and the creative team. In this article we will look at the 3 biggest questions we have from the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3 Why did The IIconics get a rematch?

On the Raw before SummerSlam, WWE booked a surprising match where the Women’s Tag Team Championship was put on the line. The match was a Fatal Four-Way affair where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross came out victorious.

While many believed that the match was put on Raw and not SummerSlam itself was due to the fact that the card was already loaded, it wasn’t the case as the SummerSlam preshow show too had a Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

The biggest question that came out of the booking was why The IIconics got an automatic rematch without doing anything after their loss. They were the first team to be eliminated from the fatal four-way match, and had done little to earn a rematch for the title which they lost less than a week back.

Since WWE seemed to have done away with automatic rematches for lost championships, it was a very confusing bit of booking where we saw The IIconics lose once again.

