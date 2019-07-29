WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 reasons why Ricochet should team up with DX to face The OC

DX helps Seth Rollins against The OC

D-Generation X is one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history. Whenever they step inside the ring, entertainment is guaranteed. Recently, we've been seeing more of the Hall Of Famers on WWE programming.

DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) reunited last year to take on the Brothers Of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last November. The team registered another win at the PPV after the dream match.

Earlier this year, the whole faction was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Their most recent appearance was at last week's RAW Reunion. DX helped Seth Rollins fend off The OC, after the match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. However, the original plan was for DX to help Ricochet against The OC, but it was scrapped due to Ricochet suffering from an elbow infection.

In this article, let's take a look at five reasons why Ricochet should team up with DX to take on The OC at SummerSlam.

#5 To put over a new faction

The OC backstage

Let's be honest, WWE hasn't been able to produce a dominant faction since The Shield imploded. Not taking anything away from The New Day, but they're more of sports entertainers than wrestlers and they appear to be more of a tag team than a faction, despite having three members.

DX and Ricochet facing The OC at SummerSlam can lead to the start of a dominant heel run for The OC. As DX already got a huge win over The Undertaker and Kane last year, a loss wouldn't hurt them much. A win for The OC would establish them as a dangerous heel faction.

Moreover, WWE can also go with an angle where The OC attacks DX after the match, and Ricochet saves them to heat up the Styles/Ricochet rivalry even more. It can also establish Ricochet as a strong babyface.

If WWE goes for this match and books the right winners at SummerSlam, they can get a three-man faction, which they've needed for years.

