WWE SummerSlam 2019 matches, predictions, card, start time, location & more

WWE SummerSlam is now less than two weeks away. The card is shaping up with several matchups already announced as we head toward's WWE's biggest mid-year pay-per-view.

At the moment, the card for SummerSlam looks extremely exciting.

Seth Rollins will be looking to get his Universal Championship back as he faces his old foe, Brock Lesnar. On the other side of things, Becky Lynch will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Natalya.

We will also see the in-ring debut of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Let's take a look at what's waiting for us at WWE SummerSlam 2019 and where we can see the show.

SummerSlam 2019 Predictions and Match Card

Only a part of the card has been confirmed so far, with more matches to be added in the coming two weeks.

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston is about to enter a feud that has been building up for a long time. Nearly a decade after Orton, angered by a botch Kingston made during a match, used his influence to make sure Kingston did not receive a push, the two will be entering the ring. They have faced each other before, but this time, the focus of the feud is on how Orton made sure to keep Kingston down. There's a lot to settle here; expect Kingston to come out as the winner.

Predictions: Kofi Kingston defeats Randy Orton.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar took the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules by cashing-in the Money in the Bank briefcase at an opportune time. Now, it appears that Seth Rollins has his work cut out for him as he attempts to face down Brock Lesnar and win the Championship back.

Predictions: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya

Becky Lynch vs Natalya

Becky Lynch has a lot riding on this match with Natalya. She will be in foreign territory as Natalya will be in her home country and cheered by the fans. Becky Lynch has to work on making sure she is able to defeat Natalya, without letting Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross possibly get to her. There is also an outside possibility that Ronda Rousey interferes after the match.

Predictions: Becky Lynch defeats Natalya

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon

Bayley vs Ember Moon

Bayley is going to face an Ember Moon who is primed to break through on the main roster. A win here will see her get exactly that. A loss here (either clean or due to interference by Sasha Banks) might also be the beginning of a Bayley heel turn.

Predictions: Ember Moon defeats Bayley

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

This is by far the easiest match to predict. Finn Balor is going to have some time away from the ring, and on top of that, Wyatt is debuting his gimmick in the ring for the first time.

Predictions: Bray Wyatt defeats Finn Balor

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon (If Kevin Ownes loses he has to leave WWE)

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon

Kevin Owens has looked like a legitimate Stone Cold for a while now. His new gimmick has made him extremely over with the fans. A win over Shane McMahon will help put McMahon off-screen, something which the WWE Universe has been wanting for some time now.

Predictions: Kevin Owens defeats Finn Balor

WWE SummerSlam location, date and start time

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day and Date: Sunday, 11th August 2019 (USA), 12th August 2019 (India and UK)

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK), 4:30 AM (India)

Kickoff Show Start Time: 5 PM ET (US), 10 PM ( the UK, 11th August), 2:30 AM (India)

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam (US & UK)?

SummerSlam 2019 can be watched live on the WWE Network in the United States of America; the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2019 (India)?

WWE SummerSlam can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India as well as the WWE Network. The show will air from 4:30 am on 12th August. The Kick-Off Show will be live on the WWE Network and YouTube.