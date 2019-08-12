WWE SummerSlam 2019: Twitter goes berserk as The Fiend makes incredible in-ring debut

The Fiend made an explosive debut at SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam 2019, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt finally made his highly awaited in-ring debut against former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Heading into this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Finn Balor lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and was attacked the very next night on RAW by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Within the following weeks, as Wyatt and Balor developed a rivalry against each other, a match between the two men was eventually confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer after Balor had laid down the challenge to Wyatt in the first place on an episode of SmackDown Live.

'The Fiend' came out to an insane reception at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, as Wyatt used a brand new theme song for his entrance and also brought a brand new lamp as part of his entrance, as well.

As expected, Wyatt dominated the match right from the get-go and gained the upper hand on Balor, as the WWE Universe broke a "Yowie Wowie" chant. With Wyatt dominating Balor right from the start, the former even snapped the neck of his opponent and just as when Wyatt attempted Sister Abigail, Balor started to fight back as he hit a Slingblade. Balor then dropkicked Wyatt and connected with a fury of strikes before hitting him with a stomp in the middle of the ring.

Just as it seemed that Balor was slowly turning the match into his favor, Wyatt caught him with the Mandible Claw preventing his opponent to hit the Coupe de Grace. Balor eventually passed out as Wyatt pinned him in the middle of the ring while the Mandible Claw was still applied.

The Fiend's debut certainly took the social media by storm and sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. Here is how Twitter reacted to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's iconic debut.

The Lake of Reincarnation is very POTENT. The ESSENCE of Abigail may have been DELETED, but now #TheFIEND has taken control of Bray Wyatt’s VESSEL. #SummerSlam



DELIGHTFUL! https://t.co/m9eZq8Qux3 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 12, 2019

Literally all of us during the debut of the Fiend. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Zg2dO6tAFO — Smark to Death Podcast (@smarktodeath) August 12, 2019

So we all want the Fiend’s music like right now, yeah? That was so cool. #SummerSlam — Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) August 12, 2019

“The Fiend” is the most badass wrestling character in years!!!



Congrats @WWEBrayWyatt !! #SummerSlam .. — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 12, 2019

The Fiend better be Universal Champion in the next 15 minutes or me and my friend Mark..#SummerSlam — R.Dream (@WWERDream) August 12, 2019

LET. HIM. IN. @WWEBrayWyatt

proud to set the tone for THE FIEND from here on out. #HURT #HEAL — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) August 12, 2019

There are a lot of @WWE superstars that I would love to wrestle one day. @WWEBrayWyatt is now officially off the list 😱 #Summerslam — Nina Samuels (@NinaSamuels123) August 12, 2019

That fact that “The Fiend” brought out his lantern made out of an old deceased Bray Wyatt head is so creative. Love it. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/pvQAMKLg4p — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) August 12, 2019