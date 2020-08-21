WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 Potential Finishes for Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Ahead of this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view, many fans have wondered if there has been any WWE Superstar better than Asuka during the Pandemic Era. Asuka has screamed, laughed and danced her way into hearts of the WWE Universe over the last few months.

She has remained one of the best performers in the company and seemed to have been rewarded for her great work when she won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and then the RAW Women’s Championship. It seemed like the beginning of a well-deserved, long title reign. It seemed that way until Sasha Banks challenged Asuka.

Sasha Banks literally stole the title from Asuka at Extreme Rules, and then won the Raw Women’s title from Asuka on RAW. Can Asuka get revenge on Sunday night?

So what can truly happen on Sunday at SummerSlam? These are two of the best wrestlers in the WWE today, and they should be able to put on a great match on such a big stage.

Of course, most of us assume these matches will not be without some outside interference. As we look forward to one of the key matches of SummerSlam, here are the top five potential finishes for Asuka versus Sasha Banks:

#5 Sasha Banks retains the RAW Women’s Title clean at SummerSlam

Can Sasha finally have a big title defense?

We might as well start with the least likely of possible options. Sasha Banks has been pretty great during the Performance Center Era of the WWE. She seems to be enjoying working with her friend Bayley, as they cheat their way to multiple title victories. But can Banks do it alone?

Sasha Banks defeating Asuka in a clean match without cheating would be pretty surprising. It would allow her cocky heel persona to truly grow, and face off against new opponents in the RAW Women’s Division.

Since Sasha Banks hasn’t had a lot of success winning her title defenses over the years, this finish would be an interesting change of pace.