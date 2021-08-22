WWE SummerSlam 2021: 3 interesting feuds that can start on RAW and SmackDown after the pay-per-view

WWE delivered a decent show at SummerSlam 2021. We witnessed multiple title changes, big returns, and jaw-dropping action unfold at the pay-per-view. Now, all eyes will be on RAW and SmackDown as both brands are expected to see the beginning of new rivalries.

Here, we will look at three interesting feuds that can start on the two main roster brands after SummerSlam 2021. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison (WWE RAW)

A couple of weeks before WWE SummerSlam, Damian Priest exposed The Miz when the latter got out of his wheelchair and ran backstage to avoid confrontation. John Morrison was also shocked to learn that The A-Lister had been faking his injury.

In one of the backstage segments on RAW, we saw The New Day advertising their merchandise in the background while The Miz and Morrison were engrossed in serious talk.

Fast forward to SummerSlam, Xavier Woods hijacked their ‘surprise.’ The New Day member used their advanced Drip Stick as a weapon against the moisture-loving duo. An enraged Miz left the squared circle, but it was evident that he will not let it go so easily.

On this week's RAW, The Miz and Morrison might return to competing in the tag team division with a feud against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The Red brand’s tag team division needs more teams to step up and challenge the newly crowned champions, RK-Bro. Kingston and Woods could use a few good matches and a compelling feud before eventually entering the title picture.

As for The Miz and Morrison, they have not been in a serious feud for a long time. This could change after WWE SummerSlam if they kickstart an intense rivalry with The New Day. Based on their booking, one can’t entirely rule out the possibility of a potential split between the two superstars.

#2 Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown)

Becky Lynch made a huge return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 and went straight after the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bianca Belair was originally supposed to defend her title against Sasha Banks, but the latter missed the pay-per-view. Carmella replaced The Legit Boss, but she was soon taken out of the equation by Lynch.

The Man then defeated Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Following the pay-per-view, Belair admitted that it all happened too soon, but she will be better prepared for Becky Lynch when they meet next.

We could see Belair challenge Lynch for the title on SmackDown later this week. She desperately needs redemption after getting squashed and won’t wait too long for a title opportunity. Both superstars can easily engage in a good rivalry, leading to a title rematch at Extreme Rules.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE SmackDown)

WWE SummerSlam 2021’s main event saw Roman Reigns defeat John Cena to retain the Universal Championship. Their match undoubtedly lived up to the hype, and fans in the live audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves. They came together to rally behind Cena, but he eventually fell victim to The Tribal Chief’s unparallel dominance.

Following the match, Roman Reigns was still celebrating his latest triumph when Brock Lesnar made a surprise return and interrupted the segment. The crowd rose to its feet to welcome The Beast Incarnate while Reigns and Paul Heyman stood in shock. Lesnar entered the ring and stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns, but neither superstar engaged.

It is expected that both superstars will engage in a brutal feud as we advance. It will be fascinating to see Heyman’s stance as he will have to pick between Roman Reigns and his former client, Brock Lesnar. This is the first time Lesnar will meet a heel Reigns, and it will be exciting to see how he plans to destroy the current WWE food chain.

