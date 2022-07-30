WWE SummerSlam 2022: Predicting the result of each title match at the show – Roman Reigns’ title run finally ends, top champion conquers biggest challenge

We are hours away from this year's WWE SummerSlam. Top stars are set to compete in high-stakes matches at one of the year's biggest shows.

Between blockbuster bouts and career-changing opportunities, the WWE creative team has laid the groundwork for a highly promising show. The match card has five title matches scheduled for the premium live event.

Here, we predict the results of each title match scheduled for SummerSlam. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Potential Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam) -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns' title reign could be coming to an end

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to lock horns in the biggest match of the night at SummerSlam. The two megastars will compete in a Last Man Standing match that has been billed as the final chapter of their long-standing rivalry. Both men share a brutal history and are prepared to destroy each other in pursuit of gold this weekend.

It has been two years since the era of Reigns' dominance began as a heel. He has been nothing short of brilliant, but his title reign is now stagnant. Reigns' sporadic appearances in the last few months have not helped the case either.

As the Tribal Chief often says, there is nothing left for him to achieve. Thus, he might lose one or both championships at SummerSlam 2022. The question remains, will Brock Lesnar be the one to dethrone Reigns as the top guy in the company?

Lesnar and Reigns will also have to keep an eye out for Theory, who plans to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract during the Last Man Standing match. Between the Beast Incarnate's sheer in-ring dominance and Theory's crafty advantage, the odds are stacked against the Tribal Chief.

While Roman Reigns has manipulated his way out of impossible situations before, he might not be as lucky this time. Thus, there is a good chance that Reigns will not walk out of SummerSlam with all his gold.

Prediction: Theory becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

#2 RAW Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



discusses feeling "embarrassed" after her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam before her journey of redemption.



#SummerSlam "It was one of the lowest moments of my career." @BiancaBelairWWE discusses feeling "embarrassed" after her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam before her journey of redemption. "It was one of the lowest moments of my career."@BiancaBelairWWE discusses feeling "embarrassed" after her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam before her journey of redemption.#SummerSlam https://t.co/Q8CGrxTjEk

Last year at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch returned and defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. Both women have been feuding ever since. When Big Time Becks held the title, Belair worked her way into the championship picture. When the EST of WWE became the champion, Lynch hit rock bottom and fought her way back to becoming the title challenger.

Both superstars are set to lock horns in a title match, which could mark the end of their ongoing feud. Although Becky Lynch is a top competitor, there is a better chance for Belair to retain her gold.

She has not been involved in many feuds since winning the title. WWE creative will look to change that in the months after SummerSlam. We might also see someone like Bayley make a surprise return and confront an old rival in order for Belair to emerge victorious on the show.

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains the RAW Women's Championship

#3 SmackDown Women's Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan broke the internet when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract earlier this month and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. This was the first time she won the title in her WWE career. She will now put her gold on the line against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Morgan's first big challenger is interestingly the one whom she dethroned.

It won't be an easy task for Morgan to overcome the Baddest Woman on the Planet. While the latter is bound to pose a huge threat at the show, it is highly unlikely that Morgan will lose the championship in less than a month. That said, it will be interesting to see how the champion survives against Ronda Rousey in a full-blown in-ring encounter.

Prediction: Liv Morgan retains the SmackDown Women's Championship

#4 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships -- The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Well you knew this was going to happen... Well you knew this was going to happen...#SmackDown https://t.co/epPJSZsj5K

One of the most entertaining feuds heading into SummerSlam is between The Usos and The Street Profits. Both teams have delivered some of the best segments on WWE television over the last few months.

They locked horns for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank. At the time, The Usos controversially retained their gold after a replay showed Montez Ford's shoulder was not pinned to the mat during the three count.

Although The Usos have enjoyed a historic run as the longest reigning titleholders on the blue brand, their envious reign might end at SummerSlam. Ford and Angelo Dawkins have had the upper hand on multiple occasions during this rivalry.

They are the only team on the main roster who can legitimately dethrone the Bloodline members. They came close last time but won't leave room for any mistakes at SummerSlam.

Prediction: The Street Profits win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

#5 WWE United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Earlier this month, Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory to become the United States Champion at Money in the Bank. He has been one of the top babyfaces on RAW since his return and has rightfully earned full support from fans. He is unlikely to lose the US Championship within four weeks of winning the title.

Theory has a legitimate shot at becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. Thus, it is highly improbable that he walks out of the show with three titles. Moreover, Lashley needs a solid championship reign, and he will leave no stone unturned to keep his newfound gold intact.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley retains the WWE United States Championship

