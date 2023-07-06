WWE SummerSlam 2023: Full match-card predictions 

Following a critically and commercially acclaimed Money in the Bank 2023, the focus now shifts towards WWE SummerSlam.

The Premium Live Event is scheduled to emanate live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5.

Given it's one of the biggest PLEs of the year, fans can expect several mouthwatering matches to be on the event's card.

The following piece will look at the full match-card predictions for the event.

#8. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

In a shocking turn of events, Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. This resulted in the duo losing their Women's Tag Team Titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Following that, Baszler once again got the better of Rousey on the post-MITB episode of RAW, laying waste to The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Fans can expect this to be an intense and volatile rivalry, leading to a dream match between the pair at SummerSlam.

#7. Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been involved in a feud with Trish Stratus on the red brand for the last couple of months. Their feud resulted in a high-profile match between the duo at Night of Champions.

While many had expected this rivalry to culminate with Becky winning at the event, WWE had other plans. The creative team had Zoey Stark interfere in the duo's encounter to cost The Man the win.

Given the controversial finish, a rematch between the duo was rumored for MITB. However, it didn't come to fruition. Nonetheless, their feud has once again taken center stage following the PLE and a grudge match between the pair looks like a foregone conclusion for SummerSlam.

#6. Bray Wyatt takes on Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Bray Wyatt has been on the shelf ever since March 2023 due to health-related issues. However, recent reports have suggested that the former Universal Champion could return to the Stamford-based promotion in the coming days.

Meanwhile, another report has revealed that the creative team is planning to have The Eater of Worlds reignite his rivalry with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley upon his return.

If that is indeed the case, then a potential blockbuster clash between the two stalwarts could be on the cards on August 5.

#5. Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #MITB Drew McIntyre sends a very clear message to Gunther! Drew McIntyre sends a very clear message to Gunther! 👀 #MITB https://t.co/uPlzUzSBy8

Gunther made easy work of Matt Riddle to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. However, following the match, he was confronted by Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior returned at the event to lay waste to The Ring General. Given how things unfolded, it seems we are headed toward a potential match between the pair at SummerSlam 2023.

McIntyre could challenge Gunther for his title in the coming days, setting up a huge match for the event.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in a Bullrope Match

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are currently tied at 1-1. The deciding and perhaps final match of this rivalry is rumored for SummerSlam 2023.

The duo could reportedly square off against each other in a rare Bullrope Match at the event. WWE has seemingly laid out the breadcrumbs for the final match on the recent episode of RAW.

For those unaware, Lesnar returned on Monday night to reignite his rivalry with Rhodes. The Beast interrupted The American Nightmare before getting involved in a physical confrontation with him.

Fans can expect the company to officially book their SummerSlam match in the coming days.

#3. Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The idea is to have Asuka involved w/two top talents chasing for her WWE Women's Championship, to add more “intrigue and suspense” to the title reign.



- per Charlotte Flair being inserted into the Asuka/Bianca Belair feud is to “re-establish” Asuka.The idea is to have Asuka involved w/two top talents chasing for her WWE Women's Championship, to add more “intrigue and suspense” to the title reign.- per @FightfulSelect Charlotte Flair being inserted into the Asuka/Bianca Belair feud is to “re-establish” Asuka.The idea is to have Asuka involved w/two top talents chasing for her WWE Women's Championship, to add more “intrigue and suspense” to the title reign.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/Q8lz8FebTa

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair took on Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. However, The Queen succumbed to a loss after Bianca Belair made her presence felt during the match.

The EST interfered in the clash to attack Asuka, handing The Empress a win via disqualification in the process. Following that, Belair laid waste to Flair, standing tall over The Queen.

Given the recent turn of events, it seems a high-profile triple-threat match between the aforementioned names could happen at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to retain his World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. However, things are far from over between the duo.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, Balor showed up after Rollins' match to attack him. The Prince's surprise attack, however, prevented Damian Priest from cashing in his briefcase on The Visionary.

Given how things unfolded, a potential rematch between Rollins and Balor could happen at the upcoming PLE. WWE may further spice things up by having Balor bring back "The Demon" for the encounter.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

As you may know, Roman Reigns' streak without being pinned was broken by Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank. The event saw The Usos reign supreme over The Head of the Table and The Enforcer.

Following their huge win, the former Tag Team Champions have declared that they will be putting Roman Reigns on trial this week.

Given Jey is rumored to face the former Big Dog at SummerSlam, this segment could lead to WWE officially announcing the same.

Creative could have Main Event Jey challenge The Tribal Chief for his title and his position during the "Tribal Court", setting up a huge match for SummerSlam.

Are you excited about WWE SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

