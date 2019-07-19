WWE SummerSlam 2019: 4 storylines that should unfold at the event

Will Ronda Rousey return to take back the Raw Women's Championship?

With Extreme Rules done and dusted, WWE is steamrolling to build some major storylines and rivalries on their way to the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This year, SummerSlam will take place in Toronto, Ontario on August 11, 2019, and the creatives have a little over three weeks to ensure that they build solid enough storylines for every match that will take place at the event.

While some feuds miss the mark, many usually are hits and we saw just that in the surprise booking between Aleister Black and Cesaro at Extreme Rules, which turned out to be a major hit with the fans.

Keeping that in mind, there are at least 4 storylines WWE could build towards in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam and continue the build during the event.

In this article, we will take a look at these 4 storylines and discuss how they can be a major hit with the fans.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura & Ali

These two men can put on a great show together

WWE had sidelined Shinsuke Nakamura for quite some time, which surprised the fans. Before his disappearance, he was paired with Rusev for some time and even given two bad United States Championship runs.

Now that the Japanese superstar is back, WWE seems to have realized the mistake they made with Nakamura and have immediately given him the Intercontinental Championship.

Nakamura won the title by defeating one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE, Finn Balor. It’s obvious that WWE will want to continue to build Nakamura as a major heel going forward and might even include him into the WWE Championship picture later in the year as a big heel if Kofi Kingston remains the champion.

To do so, WWE should invest in a feud between Nakamura and arguably WWE’s biggest babyface and underdog Ali. Such a feud will allow Ali to get back in the spotlight and also allow Nakamura to work his heel angle much better against a big babyface character.

