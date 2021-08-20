WWE SummerSlam: 5 Potential finishes for Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie 

Alexa Bliss takes on Eva Marie this weekend at SummerSlam in Marie's first pay-per-view match since her recent return.

Whilst there are no championships on the line in this clash, it's still a hotly anticipated encounter in the women's division because several combustible elements are present in the match.

Marie has developed an issue with Bliss' doll Lilly, who has, in turn, cost the former Total Divas star several matches through her interference. Meanwhile, Doudrop has been used as a pawn by Marie in recent weeks, and it's obvious that she is afraid of Lilly, given their encounter last week on RAW.

Bliss has shown her powers in the past, and they could come into play this match at SummerSlam, especially considering the fact that Lilly has a score to settle with Marie.

The following article looks at just five potential finishes for the bout this Saturday night at SummerSlam. There are a number of options that WWE has to choose from if they wish to extend this feud, or they could also end it with this match.

#5. Alexa Bliss could defeat Eva Marie this weekend at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss has had a new persona for almost a year, which makes it easy to forget that Bliss is a former Women's Champion in her own right.

Bliss once dominated the WWE women's division, and she is more than capable of sweeping aside Eva Marie on Saturday night, especially since she has Lilly in her corner. Of course, Doudrop could be an added issue for the former Women's Champion, but Lilly could be the deciding factor.

Bliss has only wrestled a handful of matches this year, and she has quite the in-ring record with her dark persona. The former champion was even able to make quite a statement against Randy Orton when she faced him earlier this year.

Just because Bliss will be outnumbered at ringside at SummerSlam, don't count her out. It's likely that she will have a plan up her sleeve, and Lilly won't allow Bliss to struggle. Since Lilly has an issue with Eva Marie, it's more than likely that Bliss' toy doll will decide to involve herself in the match if she's needed.

Edited by Colin Tessier