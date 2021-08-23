WWE SummerSlam: 5 Mistakes that were made 

SummerSlam took over the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last night, and it was easily one of the most entertaining pay-per-views of the year. The returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar were coupled with several title changes, which have changed the company's face heading into Survivor Series.

It was an entertaining night, but while there were some incredible moments throughout, there were also some decisions that left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

With a card that boasted 11 matches, there were some sour points that were able to manifest themselves into the show.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at this year's SummerSlam.

#5. Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam and squashed Bianca Belair in seconds for the SmackDown Women's Championship

The WWE Universe has been anticipating the return of Becky Lynch over the past few months, and the former Women's Champion finally made her return at SummerSlam.

The Man came out to confront Bianca Belair after Sasha Banks was declared unable to compete. Lynch then went on to face off against Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and was able to defeat The EST of WWE in a matter of seconds.

WWE has invested a lot of stock in Belair since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but they seem to have undone all of that by letting them engage in a match lasting only 27 seconds.

There was a way that WWE could have done this and allowed the two women to have a decent match, rather than undoing all of the work that has been done to build Belair in recent months.

Bianca Belair won The Women's Royal Rumble and main-evented night one of WrestleMania in Lynch's absence. It appears as though she has now been fed to The Man since she's finally able to make her return. Belair defeated every woman on SmackDown in Lynch's absence but wasn't seen as much of a threat to the former champion when they went one-on-one for the first time.

Whilst the WWE Universe has been hotly anticipating this return, there was a better way to do it at SummerSlam without allowing Lynch to become a heel in the process. Bianca Belair deserved better since she has been the one keeping Lynch's seat warm whilst she has been starting her own family.

