WWE SummerSlam: 5 most likely outcomes

WWE SummerSlam 2018

After weeks of buildup, SummerSlam is almost upon us.

We are going to see Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns again, Samoa Joe challenges AJ Styles in a dream match, Ronda Rousey taking on Alexa Bliss and much more.

WWE has treated SummerSlam as the biggest party of the summer ie the second biggest event after WrestleMania. WWE might book it carefully to make it memorable. However, repetitive matches might lead to some bad taste among the fans, but there are some matches which have the calibre to steal the show.

Let us talk about 5 outcomes that are likely to happen at SummerSlam and what could it do to WWE:

#5. Ronda Rousey destroys Alexa Bliss

We might see Alexa getting destroyed again at SummerSlam

WWE has built the storyline between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss perfectly. They have shown Alexa's heel antics perfectly. Ronda Rousey has been red-hot due to actions of Alexa Bliss, but Bliss always finds a way to escape.

However, this will likely come to an end at SummerSlam. While things will get physical between the two, we should expect to see Ronda absolutely dominate Alexa and give her a beating for the ages. The fans never wanted Ronda to become Women's Champion at Money In the Bank(after all it was her first singles match), but now she has shown what she can do.

Not only that, it is truly Ronda's time to win the championship and dethrone Bliss from the top. Losing to Ronda won't affect Bliss as she is 5-time Women's Champion. Let us see how dominant WWE books Ronda Rousey.

