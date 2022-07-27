WWE SummerSlam: 5 Potential finishes for Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey - Surprise interference, long overdue heel turn, unlikely alliance 

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship on Saturday night at SummerSlam against Ronda Rousey. The bout will be be her first real test as a title holder.

Morgan won the coveted Money in the Bank contract earlier this year and cashed it in on the same night to become only the third woman to pin Ronda Rousey in her WWE career.

The spotlight will be on Morgan this weekend as she looks to prove that she is a worthy champion and overcome The Baddest Woman on the Planet on an even playing field.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

#5. Liv Morgan retains her championship

Liv Morgan is easily the underdog heading into her match on Saturday night. This is her first title run in more than eight years in WWE, and she was only able to defeat Ronda Rousey because the former champion was already injured.

A Ronda Rousey at 100% is much more of a threat to Morgan, but this just means that the young star has more to prove. Liv herself has noted that she has the biggest heart in the company and there was a time when this was enough to lead Rey Mysterio to the World Championship.

This could be enough to overcome Rousey as long as Morgan plays defense for much of the match and then strikes when she can.

#4. Ronda Rousey wins back the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam

This is perhaps the most predictable finish to the match since Ronda Rousey is a former UFC Champion and has dominated WWE since her return. Rousey has only been pinned by Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch so far, and it's unlikely that Morgan will be the first woman to record back-to-back wins.

Rousey is the favorite to walk out of this match with the title back around her waist, and while Morgan has her underdog story going on at the moment, Rousey knows exactly how to end it.

#3. Shayna Baszler helps Ronda Rousey win back her championship at SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are destined to cross paths in WWE at some point in their careers. But as long as Baszler is a heel and Rousey is a face, it doesn't make any sense. That could all change this weekend at SummerSlam if Baszler comes out to help Rousey turn heel and reclaim her title.

This would then allow Morgan to chase the championship as the babyface heading into Clash at the Castle in September. Baszler hasn't done much on SmackDown in recent months and this could finally be her big break.

#2. Ronda Rousey turns heel and gets herself disqualified

Ronda Rousey is the obvious heel in this situation, and after Morgan cashed in her contract, the former UFC star should have turned on her and cemented her heel turn. This didn't happen, but it could happen this weekend at SummerSlam if Rousey snaps and refuses to stop beating down the champion.

A heel Ronda Rousey would be a much better opponent for Morgan moving forward in their feud. As noted above, it would also allow Rousey to finally link up with Shayna Baszler and dominate SmackDown.

#1. Doudrop interferes in the match and costs Ronda Rousey the win at SummerSlam

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw Ronda Rousey make a brief appearance as part of the ad-break following Doudrop's match against Alexa Bliss. Rousey came out to the ring to remove Doudrop in what was an interesting segment that wasn't added to the televised show.

Doudrop was locked in the ankle lock and forced to leave the ring, and the only way this makes sense is if it leads to Doudrop interfering in this match. This would cost Ronda her title and allow her to team up with Shayna Baszler against Nikki ASH and Doudrop.

