WWE SummerSlam: 5 Reasons Kevin Owens Should Win the Universal Title

Can Kevin Owens become the first ever two-time Universal champion at SummerSlam?

This past week on Raw, it was confirmed that at SummerSlam, Braun Strowman will defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against Kevin Owens, with the added stipulation that no matter how Kevin Owens wins, he will leave the match with the briefcase.

This is an interesting addition to the SummerSlam card and provides the WWE with several very interesting options on the night, not least of which is Owens somehow screwing Braun out of the suitcase and then going on to beat Reigns or Brock after the main event.

While Strowman closing the show as champion is what most fans would like to see, Kevin Owens becoming the first ever two-time Universal champion is always something that most fans would gladly accept on August 19th.

The former NXT champion has been in fine form lately, so let's take a look at five reasons why Kevin Owens should win the Universal title at this year's SummerSlam.

#1 The surprise factor

Owens winning the title for the second time would be a huge surprise

The most obvious reason why Owens should leave SummerSlam with the Universal Title is that it would end the night with a big twist.

WWE’s creative booking has grown stagnant in recent months and having KO beat Braun Strowman for the briefcase, and then cash in on Roman Reigns at the end of the night would be an exciting way to close the company’s second biggest show of the year.

With many fans predicting that Braun will take the title from Reigns or Lesnar at the end of the night, seeing Owens sneak in and snatch the briefcase, and then the belt, would create a surprising show-stealing moment.

