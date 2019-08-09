WWE SummerSlam: 5 startling moments which could send a wave across the WWE Universe

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 261 // 09 Aug 2019, 19:07 IST

Will Becky Lynch prove she is The Man by standing up to Brock Lesnar?

WWE never ceases to surprise its fans, and that’s exactly why they are still the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today. While they continue to add flavor to storylines on weekly shows, the company tends to deliver a few startling moments to the fans whenever a big event takes place.

Take for instance Hell in a Cell where Brock Lesnar appeared out of nowhere to kick down the cell door and end the match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns last year. Or how about Lesnar’s shocking entry into this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

One of our favorites was Bayley’s cash-in of the money in the bank contract the same night she won it against Charlotte who had also just won the SmackDown Women’s Champion. That surely startled us!

In this article, we will look at 5 such moments which WWE could book in order to startle their fans and make SummerSlam a huge and memorable event.

#5 Ziggler pulls off a heist

Dolph Ziggler seems to have landed himself in a world of trouble as he woke up the Goldberg at the wrong time in his career.

Goldberg is already upset after his average match with The Undertaker and had been stalking for an opponent who could help him redeem himself. It seems like Ziggler has been picked due to his ability to sell moves and make his opponents look better than they already are. Apart from that, his lighter weight will help in Goldberg manhandling him.

However, what if this ends up being Goldberg’s final match inside the square circle? And what if Goldberg plans to give something back to the wrestling community?

In that case, it is possible that after getting manhandled, Ziggler will pull off some heelish tactics to win the match and get a massive push which could put him at par with any other top heel in the company.

While we don’t expect too many surprises to come out of this match, WWE at times has a knack or stunning its fans with some booking decisions!

