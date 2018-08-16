WWE SummerSlam 2018: Analysing The Expected Winners

WWE SummerSlam promises to be the show of the summer and if it lives up to even an iota of its hype, it will accomplish its lofty pledge. With WWE's biggest and brightest stars clashing on the summer's biggest stage, the WWE may have the closest thing possible to a can't fail card. With the end of the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar feud finally in sight after 4 years in the making, what does Vegas believe the Big Dog's chances actually are to end The Beast's five hundred plus day reign of terror?

Ronda Rousey receives her very first championship opportunity; but, against the unscrupulous WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Will Bliss use her championship advantage to survive Rousey and leave SummerSlam with her championship in hand or will Rousey reach the pinnacle of her newfound sport like she did her last?

A.J. Styles has been WWE Champion since November 2017; but, hasn't faced the likes of former Impact rival Samoa Joe. Will Samoa Joe's foray into familial psychological warfare be enough to defeat The Phenomenal One? There are twelve total matches on SummerSlam's main card & we analyze what Las Vegas oddsmakers think about each and every one of them in our SummerSlam By the Odds review.

SD Tag Champs The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day

SummerSlam 2018: The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day

The Odds: The Bludgeon Brothers (-140) vs The New Day (+100)

The Favorites: The Bludgeon Brothers

Why Vegas Is Right: The Bludgeon Brothers have been dominant since debuting on Smackdown LIVE this past October. The former Wyatt Family members have annihilated every team thrown their way. This includes The New Day, whom they defeated (along with The Usos) at WrestleMania 34 to achieve their very first tag team championship gold.

While The New Day had an impressive outing against Sanity on Tuesday's SmackDown, they aren't done with Sanity yet and are making the dangerous misstep of entering a new feud while another potentially more serious one festers on the back burner. If The Bludgeon Brothers size and physical strength fail, Sanity will certainly play a factor in their inevitable victory.

Why Vegas Is Wrong: The Bludgeon Brothers have been dominant; but, in an extremely weak tag team division. On last week's episode of Smackdown LIVE, their match with a trio of jobbers known as Triple Threat didn't even get off to a start as The Bludgeon Brothers annihilated the three before the bell started. Why did they attack the trio? Were they afraid to put something on tape that could be exploited later?

One wonders what it exactly is they are trying to hide. One thing is certain. It's easy to dominate against weak competition; but, how will they perform against one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history?

Furthermore, are we supposed to forget that this is Luke Harper and Erik Rowan, formerly of The Wyatt Family? Before entering Smackdown's tag division as The Bludgeon Brothers the two were losing regularly. History proves the duo are indeed beatable & possessing vulnerabilities that will inevitably be exposed.

