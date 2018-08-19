WWE Summerslam: Last minute predictions for every match

The Summerslam card is stacked from top to bottom.

We are just hours away from the biggest party of the summer, Summerslam. This year WWE has put on one of the best cards in the history of its second-biggest pay-per-view event. The card is stacked from top to bottom with interesting match ups.

Let us have a last minute look at all these matches and predict how they are going to turn out come Sunday.

Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega vs Rusev & Lana (Kickoff Show)

The two couples have been at each others' throats

Prediction: Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega win. The newcomers on the main roster should carry on with their momentum with a win. Expect Aiden English to end up costing Rusev and Lana the match in some form.

Cruiserweight Championship - Cedric Alexander (c) vs Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Both men have been brilliant since the reboot of 205 Live.

Prediction: Drew Gulak wins the Cruiserweight Championship. Both men have been at the top of their game since the reboot of the 205 Live brand under Triple H. Alexander has been an unstoppable champion while Gulak has played his character to a T. But after having a dominant reign as champion since Wrestlemania 34, it might be time for Alexander to drop the belt to Gulak.

Raw Tag Team Championship - The B-Team (c) vs The Revival (Kickoff Show)

The two teams will ' main event ' the Kickoff Show

Prediction: The B-Team wins. The Revival has not had enough build since coming up to the main roster to justify them winning the titles. Although, WWE could throw a curve ball and crown new champions considering The B-Team is just comedic relief that does not belong anywhere near a major championship. This one is hard to call.

Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin

This will be the rubber match that nobody has waited for

Prediction: Finn Balor wins. This rivalry has run its course. Despite getting a lot of television time lately as The Commissioner, Corbin is the one who should take the loss here. After floundering in midcard hell since his injury, it is time for Balor to make a run for the top again. On a side note, please bring out The Demon on Sunday.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship - Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs New Day

The SmackDown Tag Team titles manage to make the main show

Prediction: Bludgeon Brothers win. It is hard to see them dropping the titles to New Day considering how strongly they have been booked in recent months. Expect another dominant performance from the monster tag team.

