WWE SummerSlam reportedly not taking place at the Performance Center, update on fans' return

WWE originally expected live shows to resume by the time of SummerSlam 2020. Unfortunately, the constant spike in COVID-19 cases -- including the high number of cases recorded during WWE tapings -- suggests that those plans were rightfully scrapped.

Earlier, it was reported that WWE are actively looking for a venue to host SummerSlam as they don't want to tape the show at the Performance Center. The latest reports by WrestleVotes now suggest that the upcoming PPV will indeed not take place at the PC. However, the new venue for the show hasn't been revealed yet.

WrestleVots report further claims that fans will not be in attendance at SummerSlam. Vince McMahon was reportedly inclined towards bringing back live crowd for the WWE's biggest party of the summer. However, he was forced to abandon the idea amidst the implications of COVID-19. Here's the latest update on SummerSlam venue and fans' return for live WWE shows.

Good news, Bad news: SummerSlam will not take place in the PC. However, no fans will be in attendance. Source still unsure on exact location, as the northeast possibility is now said to be iffy at best.

What are the matches confirmed for SummerSlam 2020?

So far, six championship matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam 2020. RAW Superstar Randy Orton is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Braun Strowman will also put his Universal Championship on the line in his match against the 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Sasha Banks will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. As for Bayley, her challenger for the upcoming PPV hasn't been confirmed yet. WWE recently announced a triple-brand Battle Royal to determine the new number 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship that will allow one of the female Superstars to win a shot at Bayley's gold.

In addition to that, The Street Profits will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza. The red brand's United States Champion Apollo Crews is also set to put his title on the line when he faces MVP at SummerSlam.