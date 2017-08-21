WWE SummerSlam Results August 20th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

WWE's biggest event of the Summer didn't disappoint.....mostly.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 08:03 IST

SummerSlam took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY again and the show was really good overall. One complaint we had was that the SmackDown Tag-Team Title match should really have been on the main card.

Every title in WWE's main roster was defended with the exception of the Intercontinental Championship. Without further ado, let's head straight to the results.

PRE SHOW

Jason Jordan and The Hardys vs The Miztourage

Jordan started us off, facing Curtis Axel who soon tagged in Bo Dallas. Jordan hit Bo with elbows and followed it up with a dropkick before tagging in Matt Hardy. The babyfaces werein complete control as we headed to commercial.

Jeff Hardy and Curtis Axel were at it when we got back. Jeff tagged in Matt who cleared house. Matt Hardy went to hit Miz with a Twist Of Fate but he almost countered it with a Skull Crushing Finale. He then hit a DDT instead for a 2-count.

Miz then hit the “Yes” kicks but Matt countered the last one and hit a bodyslam. He then tagged in Jason Jordan who suplex Bo into Curtis Axel.

Things broke down at this point. Jordan and Axel weree left inside the ring. Jordan almost landed a suplex but got tagged in subtly by The Miz. Jordan didn't realize that The A-Lister was tagged in, and the Intercontinental Champion landed a skull-crushing finale onto Angle's son for the win.

Miztourage def. Jason Jordan and The Hardys