15 Amazing stats and facts from WWE SummerSlam

We take a look at some interesting records from SummerSlam history.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 12:53 IST

SummerSlam has always been one of WWE's biggest PPV's of the year. Now that we're just a few days away from the 30th edition of SummerSlam, here are some interesting stats and facts from the history of SummerSlam.

#15 Birthplace of the TLC match

TLC — or Tables, Ladders and Chairs — matches are so popular among the WWE fans that they now have their own pay-per-view. It all began with the incredible TLC match between the Dudley Boyz, the Hardys and Edge & Christian at SummerSlam 2000.

The first-ever TLC match was born out of GM Mick Foley’s frustration that the three top tag-teams in WWE kept bringing their signature weapons to the ring with them which invariably caused chaos. Foley eventually brought them together to finish their rivalry for good and incorporated tables, ladders and chairs into a single match-type and the rest, as they say, is history.