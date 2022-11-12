WWE Superstar reportedly an 'unsung hero' of Crown Jewel main event between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul

WWE Superstar/trainer Drew Gulak is reportedly being called the unsung hero of the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns defended the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel this past Saturday. Logan was wrestling in just the third match of his wrestling career but was nearly able to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The 27-year-old connected with a Frog Splash off the top rope and through the announce table but couldn't keep The Tribal Chief down for long. In the end, Roman caught Logan with a Superman Punch and a Spear to continue his incredible reign as champion.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Drew Gulak was the unsung hero of the Crown Jewel main event.

“An unsung hero of the match was Drew Gulak," said Meltzer. "WWE sent Paul a ring to Puerto Rico to train with and sent Gulak to be his personal coach. He did come to the performance center and train some with Shawn Michaels, with them shooting footage of that and pushing that aspect, the bulk of the training was by Gulak.” H/T: Ringside News

Logan Paul suffers a major injury at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul gave it everything he had at the premium live event but came up short. Unfortunately, the popular YouTuber also suffered a major injury during the match and will be out of action for a significant amount of time.

After Crown Jewel, the 27-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he tore his meniscus, MCL, and possibly his ACL during the bout against Roman Reigns.

"Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated," tweeted Logan Paul.

WWE Survivor Series is just around the corner and will take place on November 26th. It will be interesting to see if Roman defends the title at the premium live event or if he teams up with The Bloodline for a WarGames match.

Which superstar would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns for the title next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

