WWE Super Show-Down 2018: In-depth look and match card

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Preview
1.12K   //    04 Oct 2018, 09:07 IST

A gl
A glorified house show

With WWE continuing to expand its reach in different territories, the company moves to Australia this Saturday where they host a mere glorified house show in WWE Super Show-Down.

Melbourne Cricket Ground scheduled to host the event could genuinely expect some fireworks with many biggest stars from the company scheduled to collide.

However, the fans are not as excited about the show as they should have been. The booking on Monday Night Raw has been beyond pathetic recently, with ratings continuing to drop at a significant rate.

Since the Greatest Royal Rumble turned out to be as expected, the same can be expected for WWE Super Show-Down.

Considering that events of such magnitude are basically ways of expanding the company, Vince McMahon would be certainly looking to ascend the company's business in many unfamiliar territories.

The fact that the Greatest Royal Rumble provided the fans with so many surprises, something similar could also transpire at the event.

Here are the full match-card predictions and analysis for WWE Super Show-Down 2018

#1 The New Day (C) Vs. The Bar for the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

<p>
Do we need a change on SmackDown Live?

The tag-team division on SmackDown Live has been receiving diverse opinions, with many fans disappointed with the company's booking of SAnitY.

Since this contest will be a riveting tag-team bout, the creative team could be trying to pull off some surprises, in order to ensure some changes in the direction.

The New Day has nothing left to prove as the tag-team Champions and are starting to become a pretty average act on the blue brand.

Considering that they clash with the Bar this Saturday, a win for Cesaro and Sheamus could not only provide them with ample opportunities but also rejuvenate the tag-team division for a while.

Prediction: The Bar wins the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships




1 / 10 NEXT
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
