WWE Super Show-Down: 3 ways Triple H vs Undertaker could end

The End of an Era

Note: I have omitted out the clean win options and focused on those options that can play a part in the outcome of this match.

WWE Presents WWE Super Show-Down on October 6, 2018, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and it is an event that has some of the best matches and great competitors fighting it out in the ring.

The Undertaker versus Triple H is one of the most talked about match of the show, especially because it is advertised as the last time when these two great competitors meet in the ring.

The promos to hype this match started when Triple H came out on the 20th Aug 2018 episode of Raw and stated that he has some unfinished business with The Deadman and the match at the WWE Super Show-Down will be the end of the unfinished business he has with The Undertaker.

In an attempt to hype up this match, Shawn Michaels came to the ring this week on Raw and during his promo the gong hit and in came The Undertaker.

The Deadman knows how to cut a promo, and has cut a lot of them over the years, but this one surprised fans as well as Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker not only told about the result that will come out of this last time ever match at WWE Super Show-Down but also challenged Shawn Michaels for a match at the shows of shows.

With the speculation of another match between Taker and Michaels being rife and Shawn being real and reel life friends with Triple H, it is inevitable that he would play a major role in the outcome of this match.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three ways this match would end at WWE Super Show-Down:

#3 Stephanie McMahon helps Triple H win

'The Billion Dollar Princess' helps 'The Kings Of Kings' to Win

Stephanie McMahon has been by Triple H's side through thick and thin, even during the attitude era or the match between her husband and The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 28.

The match at the shows of shows was won by 'The Deadman,' and with this being the last one between these two legends, Stephanie would want her husband to have the last laugh so that her husband can talk about who the better man was at their final bout.

Does this remind you of Paul Heyman after his client beat The Undertaker at Wrestlemania? We get the same feeling.

